2424 Coventry Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Very hard to find!!! Located close to Fullerton Trails, Parks and Golf courses Downstairs one level condo in a desirable Coyote Hills Bluffs. Nobody above or below. Attached oversized 2 Car garage with direct access. Inside Laundry with washer and dryer included. Large kitchen with plenty of kitchen cabinets, double sink, Pantry, Fridge is included. New Hardwood laminate flooring throughout, New paint, Newer light fixtures. Master bedroom with walk-In closet. Large patio off the living room for you to BBQ and relax. Move-in ready and waiting for you. Association Pool, spa, Playground for kids, basketball court. A MUST SEE!