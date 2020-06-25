All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:49 AM

2424 Coventry Circle

2424 West Coventry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2424 West Coventry Circle, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Very hard to find!!! Located close to Fullerton Trails, Parks and Golf courses Downstairs one level condo in a desirable Coyote Hills Bluffs. Nobody above or below. Attached oversized 2 Car garage with direct access. Inside Laundry with washer and dryer included. Large kitchen with plenty of kitchen cabinets, double sink, Pantry, Fridge is included. New Hardwood laminate flooring throughout, New paint, Newer light fixtures. Master bedroom with walk-In closet. Large patio off the living room for you to BBQ and relax. Move-in ready and waiting for you. Association Pool, spa, Playground for kids, basketball court. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Coventry Circle have any available units?
2424 Coventry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Coventry Circle have?
Some of 2424 Coventry Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Coventry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Coventry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Coventry Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Coventry Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2424 Coventry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Coventry Circle offers parking.
Does 2424 Coventry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Coventry Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Coventry Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2424 Coventry Circle has a pool.
Does 2424 Coventry Circle have accessible units?
No, 2424 Coventry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Coventry Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Coventry Circle has units with dishwashers.

