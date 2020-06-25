2424 Coventry Circle

Amenities
Very hard to find!!! Located close to Fullerton Trails, Parks and Golf courses Downstairs one level condo in a desirable Coyote Hills Bluffs. Nobody above or below. Attached oversized 2 Car garage with direct access. Inside Laundry with washer and dryer included. Large kitchen with plenty of kitchen cabinets, double sink, Pantry, Fridge is included. New Hardwood laminate flooring throughout, New paint, Newer light fixtures. Master bedroom with walk-In closet. Large patio off the living room for you to BBQ and relax. Move-in ready and waiting for you. Association Pool, spa, Playground for kids, basketball court. A MUST SEE!