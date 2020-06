2330 Conejo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

HIGHLY DESIRABLE 'AMBERWOOD' TOWNHOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION. ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS IN COMPLEX. THIS DARLING UNIT HAS A GREAT OPEN AND AIRY FEELING. FANTASTIC TRI-LEVEL FLOOR PLAN; 4Br MODEL USED AS 3BR + LOFT AND 2 BATHROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS MIXED WITH PARTIAL CARPET. BRIGHT & SUNNY KITCHEN LOOKS ONTO VERY LARGE FENCED PATIO. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE PLUS PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS; SURROUNDINGS ARE VERY WELL KEPT BY ASSOCIATION. ENJOY ASSOCIATION POOL/SPA/CLUBHOUSE. BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT (SUNSET, PARKS, SUNNY HILLS). WALKING DISTANCE TO AMERIGE HEIGHTS SHOPPING CENTER. HOA DUES INCLUDE WATER & TRASH.