2222 Vista Del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

NEW townhouse in the Casa Del Vista community! The property went through a full construction including new electrical, new plumbing, new roof, new paint, new flooring, new tiles, new entertainment area, and new kitchen. This property contains large dining area/living room, 2 private balcony, both bedrooms with walk in closets, inside unit laundry, 2 car attached garage, Troy High School, walking distance to Cal-State Fullerton, plenty of storage area, close to shopping centers, quiet neighborhood. Home Owners Association covers water, trash, and cable. HOA amenities include community pool and tennis court.