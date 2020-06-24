All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated April 3 2019

2222 Vista Del Sol

2222 Vista Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Vista Del Sol, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
NEW townhouse in the Casa Del Vista community! The property went through a full construction including new electrical, new plumbing, new roof, new paint, new flooring, new tiles, new entertainment area, and new kitchen. This property contains large dining area/living room, 2 private balcony, both bedrooms with walk in closets, inside unit laundry, 2 car attached garage, Troy High School, walking distance to Cal-State Fullerton, plenty of storage area, close to shopping centers, quiet neighborhood. Home Owners Association covers water, trash, and cable. HOA amenities include community pool and tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Vista Del Sol have any available units?
2222 Vista Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Vista Del Sol have?
Some of 2222 Vista Del Sol's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Vista Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Vista Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Vista Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Vista Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2222 Vista Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Vista Del Sol offers parking.
Does 2222 Vista Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Vista Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Vista Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 2222 Vista Del Sol has a pool.
Does 2222 Vista Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 2222 Vista Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Vista Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Vista Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
