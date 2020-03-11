Amenities

2201 Open Sky Drive Available 02/15/19 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Coyote Hills! - This 2-story Coyote Hill home is spread over 2293 sq. ft. and has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Inside, you will find a living room with a fireplace, family room, and dining room. The home has carpets and vinyl flooring throughout and includes a winding staircase to the 2nd floor. One master bedroom on the first level with the rest of the bedrooms upstairs. Large windows allow for plenty of natural light! There is an attached 2 car garage and central air conditioning. The Coyote Hills HOA provides residents with a pool, spa, and tennis court. Dog okay upon approval.



DRE: 01197438



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4635881)