4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom home in MEADOW COMMUNITY. One Bedroom and full bathroom main floor. The Home has beautiful laminated wood floors entire house. Master bedroom with upgraded master bath with dual sink. Bright and airy with high ceiling. Recessed lighting. New interior and exterior paint. Community pool, spa & Playground. Access to walking trails, biking, close to Ralph B. Clark Regional Park, Golf course, Shopping & Award winning School!