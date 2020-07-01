2151 Associated Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled town home in the heart of Fullerton. This home offers 3 bedrooms has mirrored closets, 2.5 bathrooms with granite countertop. As you enter you get a since of spacious living walk into the wonderful living room with a cozy fireplace high vaulted ceilings with NEW WATER PROOF WOODEN FLOORING THROUGH OUT ENTIRE INSIDE OF THE HOUSE. As you step up to the next level of the spacious dining area, family room and open kitchen you realize what a great floor plan this really is. Two separate living areas, a kitchen with a an large island /breakfast bar with an additional area for a more formal dining and a half bathroom. Lots of windows give this town home such an airy feel. As you go upstairs all the secondary bedrooms are spacious and one with its own private balcony. The master bedroom has a very nice master bathroom and walk in closet. Inside laundry, w car garage. This town home has been totally updated with new paint, new wood floor all neutral colors. This private end unit is minutes away from Cal State Fullerton and the 57 Freeway. A Must To see...