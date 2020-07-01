All apartments in Fullerton
2151 Associated Road
2151 Associated Road

2151 South Associated Road · No Longer Available
Location

2151 South Associated Road, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled town home in the heart of Fullerton. This home offers 3 bedrooms has mirrored closets, 2.5 bathrooms with granite countertop. As you enter you get a since of spacious living walk into the wonderful living room with a cozy fireplace high vaulted ceilings with NEW WATER PROOF WOODEN FLOORING THROUGH OUT ENTIRE INSIDE OF THE HOUSE. As you step up to the next level of the spacious dining area, family room and open kitchen you realize what a great floor plan this really is. Two separate living areas, a kitchen with a an large island /breakfast bar with an additional area for a more formal dining and a half bathroom. Lots of windows give this town home such an airy feel. As you go upstairs all the secondary bedrooms are spacious and one with its own private balcony. The master bedroom has a very nice master bathroom and walk in closet. Inside laundry, w car garage. This town home has been totally updated with new paint, new wood floor all neutral colors. This private end unit is minutes away from Cal State Fullerton and the 57 Freeway. A Must To see...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 Associated Road have any available units?
2151 Associated Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 Associated Road have?
Some of 2151 Associated Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 Associated Road currently offering any rent specials?
2151 Associated Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 Associated Road pet-friendly?
No, 2151 Associated Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2151 Associated Road offer parking?
Yes, 2151 Associated Road offers parking.
Does 2151 Associated Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 Associated Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 Associated Road have a pool?
No, 2151 Associated Road does not have a pool.
Does 2151 Associated Road have accessible units?
No, 2151 Associated Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 Associated Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2151 Associated Road does not have units with dishwashers.

