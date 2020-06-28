2140 Mendocino Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Mendocino's private community, a well-maintained corner lot with two-story Single Family Fullerton home in a highly desired small community (14 homes on this private street). This beautiful home features ample space with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, and master bedroom on the 1st floor with a large attached bathroom. It has 2 fireplaces and wood laminate flooring throughout the 1st floor, and two rooms on the 2nd level with a shared bath. Two car garage attached with laundry area. This location has easy access to the park, close to freeways with convenient access to Brea Mall and other shopping, restaurants, walking trails and award-winning schools in the area. Conveniently located between Fullerton and Brea (just up the hill from Cal State Fullerton). Come take a look at this move-in ready home with newer carpet, faucets and water heater!