2129 W Houston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Happy New Year = Happy New Home! Start the new year in this beautifully upgraded home - new paint throughout, scraped ceilings, new electrical outlets, skylights throughout. Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets and corian countertops. Newer central AC, central vacuum, and solar panels to help reduce your electric bill. Ceiling fans in each bedroom and in the dining room. New dining room light. Covered patio area in the backyard is perfect for entertaining and there are 2 extra sheds that are perfect for extra storage. Landscaped front yard offers an extra large driveway and a yard that is on automatic sprinklers.