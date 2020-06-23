All apartments in Fullerton
2129 W Houston Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2129 W Houston Avenue

2129 West Houston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2129 West Houston Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Happy New Year = Happy New Home! Start the new year in this beautifully upgraded home - new paint throughout, scraped ceilings, new electrical outlets, skylights throughout. Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets and corian countertops. Newer central AC, central vacuum, and solar panels to help reduce your electric bill. Ceiling fans in each bedroom and in the dining room. New dining room light. Covered patio area in the backyard is perfect for entertaining and there are 2 extra sheds that are perfect for extra storage. Landscaped front yard offers an extra large driveway and a yard that is on automatic sprinklers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 W Houston Avenue have any available units?
2129 W Houston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 W Houston Avenue have?
Some of 2129 W Houston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 W Houston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2129 W Houston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 W Houston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2129 W Houston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2129 W Houston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2129 W Houston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2129 W Houston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 W Houston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 W Houston Avenue have a pool?
No, 2129 W Houston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2129 W Houston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2129 W Houston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 W Houston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 W Houston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
