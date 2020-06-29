2033 Palisades Drive

Amenities

*** BEAUTIFUL PET FRIENDLY POOL/SPA HOME 4+ BED + OFFICE/3BA/3CAR+ **DOG RUN** In Fullerton! Email for showing APPT!!!!!! - Send an email with your interest and contact information to Stacey@LRSRM.com



ALL SHOWINGS DONE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - This is tenant occupied until mid- November



2 year MIN LEASE



THIS gorgeous pool home offers 4 bedrooms and 1 full office and 3 full bathrooms.

1 bedroom and full bath IS located downstairs.

A family room/den and formal living-room and dining room offers an incredibly spacious floorplan with stunning views overlooking the pool



** SEEKING LONG TERM TENANTS ONLY for a 2 year lease at same rate!! ***



Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ Island Home in a wonderful private neighborhood of Fullerton with breath taking backyard views!!

Dog Run in backyard fully gated/pool gate available/



ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME - MUST SEE THROUGHOUT - PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM THE POOL/JACUZZI BBQ ISLAND

THIS HOME IS NOW Move In Ready



SEEKING LONG TERM RENTAL 2 year lease !!! ***Same Rate ***



Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Washer & Dryer

Water Softener system

Pool Gate *ALL INCLUDED**



Executive pool home with panoramic views and exquisite scenery and spacious living in this GORGEOUS home!

Rent - $3750.00

Sec Dep - $3750.00



Are you looking to live in this award winning neighborhood of the best schools, shopping, and beautiful surroundings?

**this home is a MUST see**

One large bedroom downstairs with full bathroom AND full size office/den



Upstairs you can enjoy a BEAUTIFUL large and spacious master bedroom with a separate area for your gym/library/office/study/living area and full size walk in closet and dual vanity sinks with separate shower and balcony overlooking the valley!

2 full size bedrooms also located upstairs with a full size bathroom in hallway. Both bedrooms offers a balcony to enjoy the panoramic views



***A large gourmet style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, large cook top, double oven,bar and a casual eat in kitchen style nook overlooking pool view backyard!

Family room and Den with surround system and Large screen TV



Front entrance to a Large formal living room & formal dining room



3 car garage with new washer/dryer included AND a storage space attached to the garage



Backyard has pool/jacuzzi/bridge with waterfall. Built in BBQ BAR. Large patio area for entertaining and lounging.



Built in dog run on side of home

and much much more!

This home has tons of upgrades and appeal!!



