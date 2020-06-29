All apartments in Fullerton
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2033 Palisades Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2033 Palisades Drive

2033 Palisades Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2033 Palisades Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
*** BEAUTIFUL PET FRIENDLY POOL/SPA HOME 4+ BED + OFFICE/3BA/3CAR+ **DOG RUN** In Fullerton! Email for showing APPT!!!!!! - Send an email with your interest and contact information to Stacey@LRSRM.com

ALL SHOWINGS DONE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - This is tenant occupied until mid- November

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. *****************************************************************************************************

Send an email with your interest and contact information to Stacey@LRSRM.com

2 year MIN LEASE

THIS gorgeous pool home offers 4 bedrooms and 1 full office and 3 full bathrooms.
1 bedroom and full bath IS located downstairs.
A family room/den and formal living-room and dining room offers an incredibly spacious floorplan with stunning views overlooking the pool

** SEEKING LONG TERM TENANTS ONLY for a 2 year lease at same rate!! ***

ALL SHOWINGS DONE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - This is tenant occupied until mid- November

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

Send an email with your interest and contact information to Stacey@LRSRM.com

ALL SHOWINGS DONE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - This is tenant occupied until mid- November

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. Send an email with your interest and contact information to Stacey@LRSRM.com

PLEASE email agent for information ONLY******Stacey@LRSRM.com

Include your household size, any pets, and preferred move in date and you will receive a reply back to a scheduled time to view********************************
ALL SHOWINGS DONE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - This is tenant occupied until mid- November

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. Send an email with your interest and contact information to Stacey@LRSRM.com

Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ Island Home in a wonderful private neighborhood of Fullerton with breath taking backyard views!!
Dog Run in backyard fully gated/pool gate available/

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME - MUST SEE THROUGHOUT - PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM THE POOL/JACUZZI BBQ ISLAND
THIS HOME IS NOW Move In Ready

SEEKING LONG TERM RENTAL 2 year lease !!! ***Same Rate ***

Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer
Water Softener system
Pool Gate *ALL INCLUDED**

PLEASE email agent for information ONLY******Stacey@LRSRM.com

Include your household size, any pets, and preferred move in date and you will receive a reply back to a scheduled time to view****

Executive pool home with panoramic views and exquisite scenery and spacious living in this GORGEOUS home!
Rent - $3750.00
Sec Dep - $3750.00

Are you looking to live in this award winning neighborhood of the best schools, shopping, and beautiful surroundings?
**this home is a MUST see**
One large bedroom downstairs with full bathroom AND full size office/den

PLEASE email agent for information ONLY******Stacey@LRSRM.com
Include your household size, any pets, and preferred move in date and you will receive a reply back to a scheduled time to view****

Upstairs you can enjoy a BEAUTIFUL large and spacious master bedroom with a separate area for your gym/library/office/study/living area and full size walk in closet and dual vanity sinks with separate shower and balcony overlooking the valley!
2 full size bedrooms also located upstairs with a full size bathroom in hallway. Both bedrooms offers a balcony to enjoy the panoramic views

ALL SHOWINGS DONE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - This is tenant occupied until mid- November

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE. Send an email with your interest and contact information to Stacey@LRSRM.com

***A large gourmet style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, large cook top, double oven,bar and a casual eat in kitchen style nook overlooking pool view backyard!
Family room and Den with surround system and Large screen TV

Front entrance to a Large formal living room & formal dining room

3 car garage with new washer/dryer included AND a storage space attached to the garage

PLEASE email agent for information ONLY******Stacey@LRSRM.com

Include your household size, any pets, and preferred move in date and you will receive a reply back to a scheduled time to view****

Backyard has pool/jacuzzi/bridge with waterfall. Built in BBQ BAR. Large patio area for entertaining and lounging.

Built in dog run on side of home
and much much more!
This home has tons of upgrades and appeal!!

*Please email Stacey@LRSRM.com IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING FOR LONG TERM LEASE ONLY *

www.LRSorangecounty.com to submit applications on line.

LRS is an equal housing provider and we follow ALL fair housing guidelines

(RLNE2108336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Palisades Drive have any available units?
2033 Palisades Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 Palisades Drive have?
Some of 2033 Palisades Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Palisades Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Palisades Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Palisades Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 Palisades Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2033 Palisades Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2033 Palisades Drive offers parking.
Does 2033 Palisades Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 Palisades Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Palisades Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2033 Palisades Drive has a pool.
Does 2033 Palisades Drive have accessible units?
No, 2033 Palisades Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Palisades Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 Palisades Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

