2 Courtney Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous apartment in WeHo - close to the Sunset Strip, Hollywood, The Grove and Laurel Canyon. Opposite the road from the hills - great view to walk home to at night :)



Very spacious 2 bed, 1 bath, large living room newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Parking in an open garage. Hardwood floors. Laundry facilities on the premises. Small, old fashioned apartment complex with loads of character and nice neighbors.



Two months deposit, one year lease. No smoking



Move in now or as soon as youd like. Call today to arrange a viewing