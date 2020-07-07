1954 Lark Ellen Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous and completely remodeled, the stunning modern kitchen with center island, farmhouse sink, recessed lighting, designer tiled back-splash opens into the great room boasting a beautifully tiled fireplace and slider out to the covered and enclosed sun-room making it a great space for indoor and outdoor use. You'll love the modern style bathrooms. The master suite completes with its own private bath. New wood-like tiled flooring and carpeting. New interior paint and newer dual paned windows. New appliances. New Central AC, New Heater, New Water Heater. Easy to care and maintain backyard. 2 car garage w/ epoxy flooring and built in cabinets for extra storage. Nearby great parks, trails, less than a mile to Brea mall, schools and easy access to 57/91 FWY. minutes from Cal State Fullerton. A premium location and desirable home is a must see to appreciate. This home looks like it could have been featured on an episode of HGTV!