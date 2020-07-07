All apartments in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
1954 Lark Ellen Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1954 Lark Ellen Drive

1954 Lark Ellen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1954 Lark Ellen Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and completely remodeled, the stunning modern kitchen with center island, farmhouse sink, recessed lighting, designer tiled back-splash opens into the great room boasting a beautifully tiled fireplace and slider out to the covered and enclosed sun-room making it a great space for indoor and outdoor use. You'll love the modern style bathrooms. The master suite completes with its own private bath. New wood-like tiled flooring and carpeting. New interior paint and newer dual paned windows. New appliances. New Central AC, New Heater, New Water Heater. Easy to care and maintain backyard. 2 car garage w/ epoxy flooring and built in cabinets for extra storage. Nearby great parks, trails, less than a mile to Brea mall, schools and easy access to 57/91 FWY. minutes from Cal State Fullerton. A premium location and desirable home is a must see to appreciate. This home looks like it could have been featured on an episode of HGTV!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Lark Ellen Drive have any available units?
1954 Lark Ellen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1954 Lark Ellen Drive have?
Some of 1954 Lark Ellen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 Lark Ellen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Lark Ellen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Lark Ellen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1954 Lark Ellen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1954 Lark Ellen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1954 Lark Ellen Drive offers parking.
Does 1954 Lark Ellen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1954 Lark Ellen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Lark Ellen Drive have a pool?
No, 1954 Lark Ellen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1954 Lark Ellen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1954 Lark Ellen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Lark Ellen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1954 Lark Ellen Drive has units with dishwashers.

