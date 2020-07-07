1954 Lark Ellen Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and completely remodeled, the stunning modern kitchen with center island, farmhouse sink, recessed lighting, designer tiled back-splash opens into the great room boasting a beautifully tiled fireplace and slider out to the covered and enclosed sun-room making it a great space for indoor and outdoor use. You'll love the modern style bathrooms. The master suite completes with its own private bath. New wood-like tiled flooring and carpeting. New interior paint and newer dual paned windows. New appliances. New Central AC, New Heater, New Water Heater. Easy to care and maintain backyard. 2 car garage w/ epoxy flooring and built in cabinets for extra storage. Nearby great parks, trails, less than a mile to Brea mall, schools and easy access to 57/91 FWY. minutes from Cal State Fullerton. A premium location and desirable home is a must see to appreciate. This home looks like it could have been featured on an episode of HGTV!