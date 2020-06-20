1933 Canyon Dr.

Amenities

recently renovated playground game room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground

Sweet Yellow Home - Beautiful well-maintained two stories 5 bedrooms and 3 baths home in Desirable Sunny Hills neighborhood. One bedroom and one bath in downstairs, Updated and remodeled with newer windows and doors, newer kitchen, newer flooring, newer paint, newer cabinets and newer bathrooms. Additional enclosed room is very bright and airy that can be used as a game room, craft room or just a nice sitting and tea area. Great curb appeal and large backyard for playground or entertainment. Manicured landscape with many fruit trees and flowers. Close to bike trail and parks, Close to award winning schools (Sunset lane, Parks Jr, Sunny Hills High or Troy High), Great home for your family



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806172)