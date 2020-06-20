All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1933 Canyon Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1933 Canyon Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1933 Canyon Dr.

1933 North Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1933 North Canyon Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

recently renovated
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
Sweet Yellow Home - Beautiful well-maintained two stories 5 bedrooms and 3 baths home in Desirable Sunny Hills neighborhood. One bedroom and one bath in downstairs, Updated and remodeled with newer windows and doors, newer kitchen, newer flooring, newer paint, newer cabinets and newer bathrooms. Additional enclosed room is very bright and airy that can be used as a game room, craft room or just a nice sitting and tea area. Great curb appeal and large backyard for playground or entertainment. Manicured landscape with many fruit trees and flowers. Close to bike trail and parks, Close to award winning schools (Sunset lane, Parks Jr, Sunny Hills High or Troy High), Great home for your family

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Canyon Dr. have any available units?
1933 Canyon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1933 Canyon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Canyon Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Canyon Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Canyon Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1933 Canyon Dr. offer parking?
No, 1933 Canyon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Canyon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Canyon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Canyon Dr. have a pool?
No, 1933 Canyon Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Canyon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1933 Canyon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Canyon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Canyon Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Canyon Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 Canyon Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College