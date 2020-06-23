1856 Conejo Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500 off the first months rent! Beautiful Single Family Home with a Private Backyard in Fullerton! - $500 off the first months rent! This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,358 square foot home features a private backyard and a 2-car garage! Inside you will find a living room and a family room with a fireplace and built-in shelves, a formal dining room, and a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space! The home features a large, fenced in backyard making it the perfect place to entertain! There is also central air conditioning, washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room, and ceiling fans! The bedrooms feature expansive windows allowing for plenty of natural lighting and spacious closets! The home is in close proximity to local schools, Parks Jr. High, Sunset Lane Elementary School and Sunny Hills High School! Nearby you'll also find beautiful parks, restaurants and various shopping centers. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Landscaping included. Pets okay, upon approval.



