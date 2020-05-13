1721 Rocky Road

Amenities

This one-of-a-kind newly constructed custom guest house, with attached two car tandem garage, at the end of the tree-lined driveway of a beautiful gated estate nestled in the Fullerton hills won’t be available for long! Owner just finished adding a second bathroom downstairs to ensure accessibility and ease of use of this incredible, unique residence. No expense was spared with high-end finishes throughout. Featuring dramatic vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and amenities such as a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry with soft-close drawers, quartz counters, a spacious storage-enhancing pantry, and new refrigerator and dishwasher. An indoor laundry with stacking washer and dryer provide every convenience you could need. The expansive downstairs master bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and ample storage. Relax with your morning coffee on the private patio with views of the pool and tennis court. You’ll love living in this secluded neighborhood filled with mature trees and a relaxing rural feel, yet enjoying the convenience of the premium location near Cal State University Fullerton, the Fullerton Arboretum, Brea Mall, fine dining, entertainment and shopping, with easy access to freeways. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the wide variety of hiking/walking trails throughout the area. Please Note: the homeowner has two Dogs that have access to the yard around the guest house.