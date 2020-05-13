All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

1721 Rocky Road

1721 Rocky Road · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Rocky Road, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
tennis court
This one-of-a-kind newly constructed custom guest house, with attached two car tandem garage, at the end of the tree-lined driveway of a beautiful gated estate nestled in the Fullerton hills won’t be available for long! Owner just finished adding a second bathroom downstairs to ensure accessibility and ease of use of this incredible, unique residence. No expense was spared with high-end finishes throughout. Featuring dramatic vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and amenities such as a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry with soft-close drawers, quartz counters, a spacious storage-enhancing pantry, and new refrigerator and dishwasher. An indoor laundry with stacking washer and dryer provide every convenience you could need. The expansive downstairs master bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and ample storage. Relax with your morning coffee on the private patio with views of the pool and tennis court. You’ll love living in this secluded neighborhood filled with mature trees and a relaxing rural feel, yet enjoying the convenience of the premium location near Cal State University Fullerton, the Fullerton Arboretum, Brea Mall, fine dining, entertainment and shopping, with easy access to freeways. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the wide variety of hiking/walking trails throughout the area. Please Note: the homeowner has two Dogs that have access to the yard around the guest house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Rocky Road have any available units?
1721 Rocky Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Rocky Road have?
Some of 1721 Rocky Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Rocky Road currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Rocky Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Rocky Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Rocky Road is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Rocky Road offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Rocky Road offers parking.
Does 1721 Rocky Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 Rocky Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Rocky Road have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Rocky Road has a pool.
Does 1721 Rocky Road have accessible units?
No, 1721 Rocky Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Rocky Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Rocky Road has units with dishwashers.
