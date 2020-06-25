1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103

Amenities

MOVE IN READY 2 BR - Rent $2000

Deposit $2000*

Deposit required for Pool fob & restroom key $25 each



Call Leonel 714-600-9432 for a tour today!



Fenced in Front Patio

Ceramic Tile Throughout

Mirrored Floor to Ceiling Closet Doors.

Quartz Counter tops

Gas Stove

Built in Microwave

Refrigerator included

Central Heating and Air

Ceiling Fans

Walk in Shower in Hallway Bathroom

Glass Shower Door In Master Bedroom

Sliding Master Bathroom Door

Detached 1 Car Garage

Huge Community Pool and Spa *

Community Club House

Near Community Laundry Room



Centrally located near Cal State Fullerton, Craig Regional Park, shops and restaurants, just south of Brea Mall, and Minutes from Disneyland.



*PETS CONSIDERED W/$500 PET DEPOSIT*



