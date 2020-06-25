All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103

1710 East Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1710 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY 2 BR - Rent $2000
Deposit $2000*
Deposit required for Pool fob & restroom key $25 each

Call Leonel 714-600-9432 for a tour today!

Fenced in Front Patio
Ceramic Tile Throughout
Mirrored Floor to Ceiling Closet Doors.
Quartz Counter tops
Gas Stove
Built in Microwave
Refrigerator included
Central Heating and Air
Ceiling Fans
Walk in Shower in Hallway Bathroom
Glass Shower Door In Master Bedroom
Sliding Master Bathroom Door
Detached 1 Car Garage
Huge Community Pool and Spa *
Community Club House
Near Community Laundry Room

Centrally located near Cal State Fullerton, Craig Regional Park, shops and restaurants, just south of Brea Mall, and Minutes from Disneyland.

Call Leonel 714-600-9432 for a tour today!

*PETS CONSIDERED W/$500 PET DEPOSIT*

(RLNE4831512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 have any available units?
1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 have?
Some of 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 is pet friendly.
Does 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 offers parking.
Does 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 have a pool?
Yes, 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 has a pool.
Does 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 have accessible units?
No, 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 E. Commonwealth Ave. #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
