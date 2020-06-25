1317 Manzanita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautifully remodeled house in Sunny Hills area. scraped ceilings, nice engineered distressed wood floors through out. Also this house offers remodeled large kitchen that opens up to large family room with fireplace, recessed lights, fancy master bath with jacuzzi tub, newer double paned windows, and wood plantation shutters!!! 2 bedrooms are upstairs and 2 downstairs. Master bath is located on the first floor. Large back backyard with patio and a gazebo with grass area. Central air and heat, 3 car garage, and inside laundry area. Sunset Lane Elementary, Parks Jr. High and Sunny Hills High area. Move in condition!!! Jacuzzi in backyard not in working condition.