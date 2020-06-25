All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1317 Manzanita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1317 Manzanita Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

1317 Manzanita Drive

1317 Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1317 Manzanita Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully remodeled house in Sunny Hills area. scraped ceilings, nice engineered distressed wood floors through out. Also this house offers remodeled large kitchen that opens up to large family room with fireplace, recessed lights, fancy master bath with jacuzzi tub, newer double paned windows, and wood plantation shutters!!! 2 bedrooms are upstairs and 2 downstairs. Master bath is located on the first floor. Large back backyard with patio and a gazebo with grass area. Central air and heat, 3 car garage, and inside laundry area. Sunset Lane Elementary, Parks Jr. High and Sunny Hills High area. Move in condition!!! Jacuzzi in backyard not in working condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Manzanita Drive have any available units?
1317 Manzanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Manzanita Drive have?
Some of 1317 Manzanita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Manzanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Manzanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Manzanita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Manzanita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1317 Manzanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Manzanita Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Manzanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Manzanita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Manzanita Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Manzanita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Manzanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Manzanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Manzanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Manzanita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College