Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1257 Rosecrans Avenue

1257 Rosecrans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1257 Rosecrans Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the Racquet Club Villas North. This wonderful bright and airy, move in ready unit condo that features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Enter through the front door into a bright and airy open living room. Upgraded flooring throughout, sliding doors that lead to the expansive large patio area for your relaxation. The formal dining room is next to kitchen. The good size kitchen offers you ample cabinets, countertop, and breakfast bar. The master bedroom is big with its own bathroom, plenty of closet space in the bedroom and with its own private balcony. Oversized garage is 819 square feet and fit 4 cars, and is located directly under the unit, with plenty of room for storage. Community laundry room is on site and very close to the unit. HOA includes a swimming pool, club house. Enjoy the Fullerton lifestyle with nearby Fullerton Loop Trails, shopping malls, schools, restaurants and parks. Sunset Lane Elementary, Parks Jnr, Sunny Hills High School. Come and enjoy this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Rosecrans Avenue have any available units?
1257 Rosecrans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 Rosecrans Avenue have?
Some of 1257 Rosecrans Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Rosecrans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Rosecrans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Rosecrans Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Rosecrans Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1257 Rosecrans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Rosecrans Avenue offers parking.
Does 1257 Rosecrans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Rosecrans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Rosecrans Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1257 Rosecrans Avenue has a pool.
Does 1257 Rosecrans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1257 Rosecrans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Rosecrans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Rosecrans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

