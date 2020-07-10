1257 Rosecrans Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to the Racquet Club Villas North. This wonderful bright and airy, move in ready unit condo that features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Enter through the front door into a bright and airy open living room. Upgraded flooring throughout, sliding doors that lead to the expansive large patio area for your relaxation. The formal dining room is next to kitchen. The good size kitchen offers you ample cabinets, countertop, and breakfast bar. The master bedroom is big with its own bathroom, plenty of closet space in the bedroom and with its own private balcony. Oversized garage is 819 square feet and fit 4 cars, and is located directly under the unit, with plenty of room for storage. Community laundry room is on site and very close to the unit. HOA includes a swimming pool, club house. Enjoy the Fullerton lifestyle with nearby Fullerton Loop Trails, shopping malls, schools, restaurants and parks. Sunset Lane Elementary, Parks Jnr, Sunny Hills High School. Come and enjoy this beautiful home.