115 N Berkeley Avenue

Single family home located in a tremendous Fullerton location. To say this home is cute is an understatement. First time ever available as a rental home, this two bedroom one bath detached home features a great size living room, separate dining room with custom built-in and beautiful kitchen. New paint and carpet throughout. Washer/ Dryer and refrigerator all available as-is at no additional cost. Nice size rear yard complete with new fences and gates. Guest house in back is also going to be available for lease in the next month. Call Gill today for a tour. 714-315-3248