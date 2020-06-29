All apartments in Fullerton
115 N Berkeley Avenue
115 N Berkeley Avenue

115 North Berkeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 North Berkeley Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single family home located in a tremendous Fullerton location. To say this home is cute is an understatement. First time ever available as a rental home, this two bedroom one bath detached home features a great size living room, separate dining room with custom built-in and beautiful kitchen. New paint and carpet throughout. Washer/ Dryer and refrigerator all available as-is at no additional cost. Nice size rear yard complete with new fences and gates. Guest house in back is also going to be available for lease in the next month. Call Gill today for a tour. 714-315-3248

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N Berkeley Avenue have any available units?
115 N Berkeley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 115 N Berkeley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 N Berkeley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N Berkeley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 N Berkeley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 115 N Berkeley Avenue offer parking?
No, 115 N Berkeley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 115 N Berkeley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 N Berkeley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N Berkeley Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 N Berkeley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 N Berkeley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 N Berkeley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N Berkeley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 N Berkeley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 N Berkeley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 N Berkeley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
