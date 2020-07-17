All apartments in Fullerton
1121 N Richman Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

1121 N Richman Avenue

1121 North Richman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 North Richman Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
bbq/grill
What a beautiful place to call home! Nestled on the charming tree lined street of Richman Avenue in the prestigious neighborhood of Golden Hill. This fully updated and renovated single level home boast 3 bedrooms plus Den (was a 4th bedroom), two full bathrooms, open living/dining room and a kitchen right out of a magazine. The backyard is an entertainers dream with built in bbq area, large covered patio with fire pit, plenty of grass and clubhouse with slide. The home will come furnished with all appliances including stainless fridge/microwave and large stack-able washer and dryer for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 N Richman Avenue have any available units?
1121 N Richman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 N Richman Avenue have?
Some of 1121 N Richman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 N Richman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 N Richman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 N Richman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1121 N Richman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1121 N Richman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1121 N Richman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1121 N Richman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 N Richman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 N Richman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 N Richman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 N Richman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 N Richman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 N Richman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 N Richman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
