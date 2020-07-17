1121 N Richman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit bbq/grill

What a beautiful place to call home! Nestled on the charming tree lined street of Richman Avenue in the prestigious neighborhood of Golden Hill. This fully updated and renovated single level home boast 3 bedrooms plus Den (was a 4th bedroom), two full bathrooms, open living/dining room and a kitchen right out of a magazine. The backyard is an entertainers dream with built in bbq area, large covered patio with fire pit, plenty of grass and clubhouse with slide. The home will come furnished with all appliances including stainless fridge/microwave and large stack-able washer and dryer for your convenience.