107 N. Woods Ave.

Live|Work 3 bedroom mixed use location - SEE THE HOME - meet me outside the property on Sunday, June 23rd at 2pm to tour the home. Tenant has agreed to show the home at 2pm ONLY.



A live|work type location as this home can be used for residential, commercial, or a combination of both. It's the perfect location for a small business such as a plumbing company, a real estate company, an art school...there are so many possibilities for use, and the left side entrance would be great for a receptionist area. Or simply use it as a home and the floorplan lays out nicely with good sized living room, a dining room, a breakfast room, and lots of natural light from the front of the home. The home is so pretty and offers grey tone wood flooring and custom interior colors throughout the home - you really have to see how cute it is.



You'll find 2" faux wood blinds on every window, and the majority of the windows are newer double pane windows. New light fixtures, updated bathrooms, and even though you can't see it, the plumbing throughout most of the home is new as well. Central AC unit throughout the home works really great, and at the rear of the home you'll find dedicated parking for your cars. There is an outdoor covered patio area as well as an indoor/outdoor patio where you will find the laundry hook ups.



The home is currently occupied and will be available July 1, 2019 and we are looking for a 12 to 24 month lease term. *The garage is not included with the lease at this time but may be negotiable.



