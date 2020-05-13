All apartments in Fullerton
107 N. Woods Ave.

107 North Woods Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 North Woods Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live|Work 3 bedroom mixed use location - SEE THE HOME - meet me outside the property on Sunday, June 23rd at 2pm to tour the home. Tenant has agreed to show the home at 2pm ONLY.

A live|work type location as this home can be used for residential, commercial, or a combination of both. It's the perfect location for a small business such as a plumbing company, a real estate company, an art school...there are so many possibilities for use, and the left side entrance would be great for a receptionist area. Or simply use it as a home and the floorplan lays out nicely with good sized living room, a dining room, a breakfast room, and lots of natural light from the front of the home. The home is so pretty and offers grey tone wood flooring and custom interior colors throughout the home - you really have to see how cute it is.

You'll find 2" faux wood blinds on every window, and the majority of the windows are newer double pane windows. New light fixtures, updated bathrooms, and even though you can't see it, the plumbing throughout most of the home is new as well. Central AC unit throughout the home works really great, and at the rear of the home you'll find dedicated parking for your cars. There is an outdoor covered patio area as well as an indoor/outdoor patio where you will find the laundry hook ups.

The home is currently occupied and will be available July 1, 2019 and we are looking for a 12 to 24 month lease term. *The garage is not included with the lease at this time but may be negotiable.

- Mixed use, Commercial
- Residential
- Live/Work,
- Remodeled in 2017 with hardwood floors throughout
- All new plumbing
- Central AC,
- Double paned windows
- Newer light fixtures
- 2" faux wood blinds throughout,

(RLNE4922367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N. Woods Ave. have any available units?
107 N. Woods Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N. Woods Ave. have?
Some of 107 N. Woods Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N. Woods Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
107 N. Woods Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N. Woods Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 N. Woods Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 107 N. Woods Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 107 N. Woods Ave. offers parking.
Does 107 N. Woods Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N. Woods Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N. Woods Ave. have a pool?
No, 107 N. Woods Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 107 N. Woods Ave. have accessible units?
No, 107 N. Woods Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N. Woods Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 N. Woods Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
