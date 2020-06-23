1041 Mandarin Place

Amenities

Beautiful Newly Built Town Home in Groves Community will be available on May 1, 2019 for move in. The three story flat plan yet open spacious layout only on the 3rd level at the premium lot. The first level has keyless entry on the front door and entrance from the garage with side by side 2 car garage. On the Third level it opens upto spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded Modern Kitchen, large Kitchen Island, upgraded sparkle Quartz with full backsplash, single undermount sink, contemporary faucet, Stainless Appliances, upgraded 8' doors, recessed lighting, upgraded wood flooring, Plantation shutter though out, Quartz Bathroom countertops, porcelain tile in bathrooms, Modern master bath shower, tank less water heater and much much more. This home features an Energy Performance Guide that provides an estimate of both monthly energy costs and monthly savings over a typical resale home with the many advantages, including substantially better operating efficiency. ENERGY STAR® CERTIFIED HOMES are designed to help save money and energy. High-efficiency Heating and Cooling Systems, Energy-efficient lighting and appliances, Air sealing, quality insulation and high-performance windows to enhance comfort, improve durability, reduce maintenance costs and help lower monthly utility bills. Conveniently located near FWY 5 and Fwy 91, Metrolink or Amtrak to LA or San Diego, shopping, dining, and entertainment such as Disney Land.