Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1041 Mandarin Place

1041 Mandarin Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Mandarin Pl, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Beautiful Newly Built Town Home in Groves Community will be available on May 1, 2019 for move in. The three story flat plan yet open spacious layout only on the 3rd level at the premium lot. The first level has keyless entry on the front door and entrance from the garage with side by side 2 car garage. On the Third level it opens upto spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded Modern Kitchen, large Kitchen Island, upgraded sparkle Quartz with full backsplash, single undermount sink, contemporary faucet, Stainless Appliances, upgraded 8' doors, recessed lighting, upgraded wood flooring, Plantation shutter though out, Quartz Bathroom countertops, porcelain tile in bathrooms, Modern master bath shower, tank less water heater and much much more. This home features an Energy Performance Guide that provides an estimate of both monthly energy costs and monthly savings over a typical resale home with the many advantages, including substantially better operating efficiency. ENERGY STAR® CERTIFIED HOMES are designed to help save money and energy. High-efficiency Heating and Cooling Systems, Energy-efficient lighting and appliances, Air sealing, quality insulation and high-performance windows to enhance comfort, improve durability, reduce maintenance costs and help lower monthly utility bills. Conveniently located near FWY 5 and Fwy 91, Metrolink or Amtrak to LA or San Diego, shopping, dining, and entertainment such as Disney Land.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Mandarin Place have any available units?
1041 Mandarin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 Mandarin Place have?
Some of 1041 Mandarin Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Mandarin Place currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Mandarin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Mandarin Place pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Mandarin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1041 Mandarin Place offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Mandarin Place offers parking.
Does 1041 Mandarin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Mandarin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Mandarin Place have a pool?
No, 1041 Mandarin Place does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Mandarin Place have accessible units?
No, 1041 Mandarin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Mandarin Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 Mandarin Place has units with dishwashers.
