100 S Lincoln Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean Townhouse Apartment 2 Bedroom and 1½ BathIt is a must see.br FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building. Private Patio area with lots of morning sun.Big storage closet and a garage shelves for storage.BIG BIG 1,100SQft!Master with his and her closets.Ceramic tiled bath with upgraded features and high end lighting through outClean unit.Gas stove. Above range microwave.br LAYOUTThis is a two story unit. UPSTAIRS: A large master with two closets and a generous second bedroom. A full bath upstairs. DOWNSTAIRS: A living room, dining area, kitchen, 1/2 bath, a large closet for storage and back patio for grilling or potted plants. br Owner pays for trash, water/hot water and landscaping.br OUTSIDECulti-sack street.Sorry No laundry hook ups, but the private Laundry facility is on-site.Big trees and Green lawns.Lighted Palm tree and red brick hardscape.br ENERGY EFFICIENCYHigh efficiency Energy Star forced air heating,LED and CFL lighting throughout home ,New double pane lowE glass windows and Sliding glass door to BIG private patioEnergy star rated new front door,New Low flow toilets and pedestal sinksEnergy Star ceiling Fans and faucets.Environmentally responsible techniques and materials are used throughout the residence.br PET POLICYA cat would be considered. Sorry no dogs.A pet security deposit will be required and a pet lease will be used.br Clean home. $1895/month.Security Deposit $800 on approval of Credit.Call the owner direct 949-335-29312 car Garage with door opener AND driveway parking available for $100Sorry no housing.It rents quick!iP