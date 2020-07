Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool internet access carport hot tub smoke-free community

Welcome home to Pentagon Apartments in Fremont, CA. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers you on-site laundry facilities, a recreation room, and a sparkling pool. All apartments have a storage room on their private balcony or patio and an assigned parking space. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and BART and short distance to schools! Call our community today for more details.