All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like
Pinebrook Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
Pinebrook Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Pinebrook Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
35995 Fremont Blvd · (256) 826-3418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Cabrillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536
Cabrillo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 091 · Avail. now

$2,094

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$2,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 092 · Avail. now

$2,134

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 052 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,634

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinebrook Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
dog grooming area
hot tub
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Pinebrook would like to welcome you to a quality living environment. We take pride in constructing quality homes, which reflect our masterful attention to detail. The spacious floor plans and elaborate amenities provide an opportunity for you to comfortably relax at home. Amenities include: ceiling fans, double pane windows, an all-electric kitchen, private patios/balconies, a great view, and a beautiful, large swimming pool. Pinebrook offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience. The quality living environment at Pinebrook is supported by an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to providing you with customer service that exceeds your expectations. Our richly landscaped grounds, superior location and expert craftsmanship make it the ideal place that we know you will be proud to call home. To see these amazing amenities for yourself, call our office to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant (18 years and over)
Deposit: $550 (Standard) | $650 (1 bedroom) | $750 (2 bedroom) OC
Move-in Fees: $250 (Holding Fee)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1 Covered Parking, No Cost and Open Parking first come basis (Residents Only).
Storage Details: 4x6 Rental $10 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pinebrook Apartments have any available units?
Pinebrook Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinebrook Apartments have?
Some of Pinebrook Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinebrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pinebrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinebrook Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Pinebrook Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does Pinebrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pinebrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Pinebrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinebrook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinebrook Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pinebrook Apartments has a pool.
Does Pinebrook Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pinebrook Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pinebrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinebrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir
Fremont, CA 94536
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common
Fremont, CA 94536
Fremont Manor
4291 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 BedroomsFremont Apartments under $2,800Fremont Apartments with PoolFremont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrilloSundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoorParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley