49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed001249706793500017441 1. Highly sought after Warmsprings neighborhood with 9/10 rated Fremont public schools nearby.

2. Friendly and Safe community for families featuring a clubhouse and a park

3. Close to south bay tech companies. Convenient access to 680/880/237 as well as easy access to San Francisco via BART

4. Stainless steel appliances included in the rent - refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposer, Washer and Dryer.

5. Upgraded Townhome featuring hardwood floors on the first floor, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, additional cabinets for storage, office nook.

6. Ceiling fans in all rooms

7. Large Open area in front of the house for kids to play

8. Small Pet negotiable!

9. Owner pays HOA. Tenant pays all utilities - PG&E, Trash, Water.

10. Serious enquiries only, please!



