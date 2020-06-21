All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

49000 Woodgrove Common · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49000 Woodgrove Common, Fremont, CA 94539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed001249706793500017441 1. Highly sought after Warmsprings neighborhood with 9/10 rated Fremont public schools nearby.
2. Friendly and Safe community for families featuring a clubhouse and a park
3. Close to south bay tech companies. Convenient access to 680/880/237 as well as easy access to San Francisco via BART
4. Stainless steel appliances included in the rent - refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposer, Washer and Dryer.
5. Upgraded Townhome featuring hardwood floors on the first floor, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, additional cabinets for storage, office nook.
6. Ceiling fans in all rooms
7. Large Open area in front of the house for kids to play
8. Small Pet negotiable!
9. Owner pays HOA. Tenant pays all utilities - PG&E, Trash, Water.
10. Serious enquiries only, please!

Tenant pays all utilities - PG&E, Trash, Water
Owner pays HOA

(RLNE5821263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have any available units?
49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have?
Some of 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 currently offering any rent specials?
49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 pet-friendly?
Yes, 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 is pet friendly.
Does 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 offer parking?
No, 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not offer parking.
Does 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have a pool?
No, 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have a pool.
Does 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have accessible units?
No, 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have accessible units.
Does 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49000 Woodgrove Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 has units with dishwashers.
