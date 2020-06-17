All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 45268 Navigation St 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
45268 Navigation St 102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

45268 Navigation St 102

45268 Navigation St · (925) 336-3468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
East Industrial
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

45268 Navigation St, Fremont, CA 94539
East Industrial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Brand New Metro Station Condo at Warm Springs Bart - Property Id: 241200

Brand New Metro Station Large Condo next to Warm Springs Bart. Over 2400 sqaure feet of living space with two separate entraces with an inside elevator. All upgraded features throughout with granite countertops, stainless steel applicances. The downstairs features a kitchenette with dining area, master bedroom, full bathroom. Second Level features large patio with a gas powered fireplace (150 sq ft) for entertainment including 2 guest bedrooms and master bedroom suite. 15,000 sqft club house with complementary Wi-Fi, Interior/Outdoor event space, fire table, contemporary lounge, fireplace, coffee bar, state of the art fitness center and open air sun deck. * Outdoor: 4500sf pool, 2 hot tubs, BBQ areas, fire table and cabanas.
Perfect location with walking distance to Warm Springs Bart Station. Located minutes from Tesla, Facebook, and many Silicon Valley Corporations. Quick access to highways 880, 680, 84, 237, and 92.

Please give me a call today to see the inside of this beauty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241200
Property Id 241200

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45268 Navigation St 102 have any available units?
45268 Navigation St 102 has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 45268 Navigation St 102 have?
Some of 45268 Navigation St 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45268 Navigation St 102 currently offering any rent specials?
45268 Navigation St 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45268 Navigation St 102 pet-friendly?
No, 45268 Navigation St 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 45268 Navigation St 102 offer parking?
No, 45268 Navigation St 102 does not offer parking.
Does 45268 Navigation St 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45268 Navigation St 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45268 Navigation St 102 have a pool?
Yes, 45268 Navigation St 102 has a pool.
Does 45268 Navigation St 102 have accessible units?
No, 45268 Navigation St 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 45268 Navigation St 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45268 Navigation St 102 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 45268 Navigation St 102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir
Fremont, CA 94536
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter
Fremont, CA 94536
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity