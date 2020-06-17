45268 Navigation St 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Brand New Metro Station Condo at Warm Springs Bart - Property Id: 241200



Brand New Metro Station Large Condo next to Warm Springs Bart. Over 2400 sqaure feet of living space with two separate entraces with an inside elevator. All upgraded features throughout with granite countertops, stainless steel applicances. The downstairs features a kitchenette with dining area, master bedroom, full bathroom. Second Level features large patio with a gas powered fireplace (150 sq ft) for entertainment including 2 guest bedrooms and master bedroom suite. 15,000 sqft club house with complementary Wi-Fi, Interior/Outdoor event space, fire table, contemporary lounge, fireplace, coffee bar, state of the art fitness center and open air sun deck. * Outdoor: 4500sf pool, 2 hot tubs, BBQ areas, fire table and cabanas.

Perfect location with walking distance to Warm Springs Bart Station. Located minutes from Tesla, Facebook, and many Silicon Valley Corporations. Quick access to highways 880, 680, 84, 237, and 92.



Please give me a call today to see the inside of this beauty.

No Pets Allowed



