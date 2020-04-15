All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 44990 Lynx Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
44990 Lynx Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

44990 Lynx Drive

44990 Lynx Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

44990 Lynx Drive, Fremont, CA 94539
Vineyards-Avalon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Special Offer: $600 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020.

Appealing, unfurnished, Dual Single-Family Home property rental in the Weibel neighborhood in Fremont.

East-West facing house with direct sunlight in all the rooms, recently painted, cathedral ceiling in all rooms, and a wood-burning fireplace. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Large bedrooms with views to Mission Peak Hills and Bay Lights, Master bedroom with walk-in closet, 1/2 bath downstairs, central heat, central A/C, living room, dining area, laundry area inside the garage, 2-car garage, fenced and spacious backyard area with very low maintenance. Kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/stove, garbage disposal, microwave. In-unit washer & dryer. Community amenities: Clubhouse, Swimming pool/Spa, and play area.

Minutes from 880/680 and future Warm Springs BART. Close to Weibel Elementary, Horner Jr. High, and Irvington High. No Pets, No Smoking, No sublease, No multi-family. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities (gas, electricity, water, garbage, Hoa fees, Warranty incident fee, etc.). A minimum 1-year lease is required. A minimum credit score of 680 is required.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Arroyo Agua Caliente Park, Old Mission Park, and Richter Field.

Bus lines:
217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 0.2 mile
239 Grimmer - Warm Springs - 0.3 mile
623 Irvington High - Horner Jr. High - 0.5 mile
624 Mission San Jose - Hopkins Jr. - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.2 miles
OR-N Richmond - 1.2 miles
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.2 miles
GN-S Daly City - 1.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44990 Lynx Drive have any available units?
44990 Lynx Drive has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 44990 Lynx Drive have?
Some of 44990 Lynx Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44990 Lynx Drive currently offering any rent specials?
44990 Lynx Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44990 Lynx Drive pet-friendly?
No, 44990 Lynx Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 44990 Lynx Drive offer parking?
Yes, 44990 Lynx Drive does offer parking.
Does 44990 Lynx Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44990 Lynx Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44990 Lynx Drive have a pool?
Yes, 44990 Lynx Drive has a pool.
Does 44990 Lynx Drive have accessible units?
No, 44990 Lynx Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 44990 Lynx Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44990 Lynx Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 44990 Lynx Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir
Fremont, CA 94536
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94536
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr
Fremont, CA 94538
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity