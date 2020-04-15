44990 Lynx Drive

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Special Offer: $600 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020.
Appealing, unfurnished, Dual Single-Family Home property rental in the Weibel neighborhood in Fremont.
East-West facing house with direct sunlight in all the rooms, recently painted, cathedral ceiling in all rooms, and a wood-burning fireplace. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Large bedrooms with views to Mission Peak Hills and Bay Lights, Master bedroom with walk-in closet, 1/2 bath downstairs, central heat, central A/C, living room, dining area, laundry area inside the garage, 2-car garage, fenced and spacious backyard area with very low maintenance. Kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/stove, garbage disposal, microwave. In-unit washer & dryer. Community amenities: Clubhouse, Swimming pool/Spa, and play area.
Minutes from 880/680 and future Warm Springs BART. Close to Weibel Elementary, Horner Jr. High, and Irvington High. No Pets, No Smoking, No sublease, No multi-family. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities (gas, electricity, water, garbage, Hoa fees, Warranty incident fee, etc.). A minimum 1-year lease is required. A minimum credit score of 680 is required.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Arroyo Agua Caliente Park, Old Mission Park, and Richter Field.
Bus lines:
217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 0.2 mile
239 Grimmer - Warm Springs - 0.3 mile
623 Irvington High - Horner Jr. High - 0.5 mile
624 Mission San Jose - Hopkins Jr. - 0.5 mile
Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.2 miles
OR-N Richmond - 1.2 miles
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.2 miles
GN-S Daly City - 1.2 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5821314)