43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

43269 Starr Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43269 Starr Street, Fremont, CA 94539
Mission San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eb1a83724f6725e9eee6c94 Contact: (Welcome home to this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Single Family Residence. Beautifully remodeled with very LARGE landscaped backyard (gardener INCLUDED) and within walking distance to the Historic Downtown Mission San Jose. In the highly sought after Mission San Jose School District and near Ohlone College. A fantastic neighborhood and great commute location with easy access to HWY 680 / Amtrak / BART / AC Transit. This is a must see!

AMENITIES:
* Single story house facing EAST and front door facing NORTH
* Brand new bath & kitchen & whirlpool appliances
* Brand new laminate floors
* Brand new granite counter tops
* Brand new paint
* VERY large back yard newly landscaped with raised vegetable garden area and sprinklers (gardener INCLUDED in rent)
* Forced Air Heat
* Washer & Dryer in unit
* 2 Car Attached Garage
* Ceiling fan
* Double pane storm windows
* Walking distance of Downtown Mission San Jose
* Easy access to HWY 680 / Amtrak / BART / AC Transit
* Mission San Jose School District including Chadbourne Elementary, Hopkins Junior High, & Mission San Jose High School
* No HOA

LEASE TERMS:
* Maximum Occupancy: 6, including children
* 12 month lease
* No pets
* Tenant pays all utilities
* Tenant maintains yard
* No smoking
* No subletting
APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* No subsidized housing vouchers accepted
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent
* Must provide proof of income
* Must pay $29.00 per applicant for Zillow Tenant Screening
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

LEASE TERMS
* Maximum Occupancy: 6, including children
* 12 month lease
* No pets
* Tenant pays all utilities
* No HOA
* No smoking
* No subletting

(RLNE5766956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have any available units?
43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have?
Some of 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 currently offering any rent specials?
43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 pet-friendly?
No, 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 offer parking?
Yes, 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does offer parking.
Does 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have a pool?
No, 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have a pool.
Does 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have accessible units?
No, 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have accessible units.
Does 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 have units with dishwashers?
No, 43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539 does not have units with dishwashers.
