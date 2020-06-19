43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eb1a83724f6725e9eee6c94 Contact: (Welcome home to this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Single Family Residence. Beautifully remodeled with very LARGE landscaped backyard (gardener INCLUDED) and within walking distance to the Historic Downtown Mission San Jose. In the highly sought after Mission San Jose School District and near Ohlone College. A fantastic neighborhood and great commute location with easy access to HWY 680 / Amtrak / BART / AC Transit. This is a must see!



AMENITIES:

* Single story house facing EAST and front door facing NORTH

* Brand new bath & kitchen & whirlpool appliances

* Brand new laminate floors

* Brand new granite counter tops

* Brand new paint

* VERY large back yard newly landscaped with raised vegetable garden area and sprinklers (gardener INCLUDED in rent)

* Forced Air Heat

* Washer & Dryer in unit

* 2 Car Attached Garage

* Ceiling fan

* Double pane storm windows

* Walking distance of Downtown Mission San Jose

* Easy access to HWY 680 / Amtrak / BART / AC Transit

* Mission San Jose School District including Chadbourne Elementary, Hopkins Junior High, & Mission San Jose High School

* No HOA



LEASE TERMS:

* Maximum Occupancy: 6, including children

* 12 month lease

* No pets

* Tenant pays all utilities

* Tenant maintains yard

* No smoking

* No subletting

APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* No subsidized housing vouchers accepted

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent

* Must provide proof of income

* Must pay $29.00 per applicant for Zillow Tenant Screening

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



