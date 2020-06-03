41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec56fc80c4b7042814b1afd A Beautiful Mission San Jose Townhouse ~ All Top Rated Schools: John Gomes Elementary (API: 992), William Hopkins Junior High (API: 986), Mission San Jose High School (API: 951) Main Entry and Living Room Open foyer and living room has laminate flooring and recessed lighting. Spacious and bright. Kitchen Upgraded kitchen features gorgeous granite countertop, tile flooring, vaulted ceiling with large skylight, and ample cabinet space. appliances include dishwasher, built-in range with 4-burner electric stove and refrigerator. Dining Area Cozy dining area with hardwood flooring is conveniently adjacent to kitchen and has extra high ceiling with an elegant chandelier. Easy access to family room. Family Room Spacious family room features hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling and large double pane windows for abundant natural lighting. Upstairs Bedrooms Bedrooms include hardwood flooring, large closet and large window, plus easy access to full bathroom. Totally Remodeled 2 Full Bathrooms Beautifully upgraded downstairs bathroom has lovely quartz countertop, stall shower, and custom light fixture and mirror. Remodeled upstairs bathroom features brand new vanity with splendid quartz countertops, shower over the tub with beautiful tiled wall, mosaic essence and bespoke light fixture and mirror. Front Patio Lovely front patio is fenced off for privacy, and has room for relaxing sitting area surrounded by plants and nature. Additional Amenities and Highlights Quiet neighborhood ~ Garage includes built-in shelving and additional storage space ~ Nearby Lake Elizabeth, excellent biking lanes and infrastructure, close to all top rated schools, shopping, restaurants, plus easy access to Freeway 680

Lease Details: *Tenants pay for all utilities except water

*Prefer good credit score applicants.

*job, income verification; current landlord reference

*No smoke



