All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539

41092 Ramon Terrace · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

41092 Ramon Terrace, Fremont, CA 94539
Kimber-Gomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec56fc80c4b7042814b1afd A Beautiful Mission San Jose Townhouse ~ All Top Rated Schools: John Gomes Elementary (API: 992), William Hopkins Junior High (API: 986), Mission San Jose High School (API: 951) Main Entry and Living Room Open foyer and living room has laminate flooring and recessed lighting. Spacious and bright. Kitchen Upgraded kitchen features gorgeous granite countertop, tile flooring, vaulted ceiling with large skylight, and ample cabinet space. appliances include dishwasher, built-in range with 4-burner electric stove and refrigerator. Dining Area Cozy dining area with hardwood flooring is conveniently adjacent to kitchen and has extra high ceiling with an elegant chandelier. Easy access to family room. Family Room Spacious family room features hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling and large double pane windows for abundant natural lighting. Upstairs Bedrooms Bedrooms include hardwood flooring, large closet and large window, plus easy access to full bathroom. Totally Remodeled 2 Full Bathrooms Beautifully upgraded downstairs bathroom has lovely quartz countertop, stall shower, and custom light fixture and mirror. Remodeled upstairs bathroom features brand new vanity with splendid quartz countertops, shower over the tub with beautiful tiled wall, mosaic essence and bespoke light fixture and mirror. Front Patio Lovely front patio is fenced off for privacy, and has room for relaxing sitting area surrounded by plants and nature. Additional Amenities and Highlights Quiet neighborhood ~ Garage includes built-in shelving and additional storage space ~ Nearby Lake Elizabeth, excellent biking lanes and infrastructure, close to all top rated schools, shopping, restaurants, plus easy access to Freeway 680
Lease Details: *Tenants pay for all utilities except water
*Prefer good credit score applicants.
*job, income verification; current landlord reference
*No smoke

(RLNE5810198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 have any available units?
41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 have?
Some of 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 currently offering any rent specials?
41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 pet-friendly?
No, 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 offer parking?
Yes, 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 does offer parking.
Does 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 have a pool?
No, 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 does not have a pool.
Does 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 have accessible units?
No, 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 does not have accessible units.
Does 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 41092 Ramon Ter, Fremont, CA 94539?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave
Fremont, CA 94538
Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Camden Village
38000 Camden St
Fremont, CA 94536
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue
Fremont, CA 94536
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity