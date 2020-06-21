All apartments in Fremont
40411 Andorra Court

40411 Andorra Court · (510) 854-0034 ext. 106
Location

40411 Andorra Court, Fremont, CA 94539
Kimber-Gomes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 40411 Andorra Court · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1957 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath single Family home in Desirable Fremont Area - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single Family home in a great location!

*Garage
*Fireplace
*Washer & Dryer
*Updated bathrooms
*Landscaping included

This property has close access to Freeways I880, I680 and Highway 238. Fremont Bart also located near by.This home is just a short distance from Gomes park and Gomes Elementary. Convenient access to Shopping mall and grocery stores.

Come and check out this appealing property and make it your home!

Sorry No Pets/ No Smoking

1 Year Lease minimum

Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.

Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website. www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.

To view the property, contact is below:

Sarah Garcia
Best Property Management Inc.
Residential Sales & Property Management
(510) 854-0034 mobile
(510) 770-0824 ext. 106 office
sarahgarcia@bestproperty4u.com
BRE#02106907

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40411 Andorra Court have any available units?
40411 Andorra Court has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 40411 Andorra Court have?
Some of 40411 Andorra Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40411 Andorra Court currently offering any rent specials?
40411 Andorra Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40411 Andorra Court pet-friendly?
No, 40411 Andorra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 40411 Andorra Court offer parking?
Yes, 40411 Andorra Court does offer parking.
Does 40411 Andorra Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40411 Andorra Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40411 Andorra Court have a pool?
No, 40411 Andorra Court does not have a pool.
Does 40411 Andorra Court have accessible units?
No, 40411 Andorra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40411 Andorra Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 40411 Andorra Court does not have units with dishwashers.
