40411 Andorra Court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bath single Family home in Desirable Fremont Area - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single Family home in a great location!



*Garage

*Fireplace

*Washer & Dryer

*Updated bathrooms

*Landscaping included



This property has close access to Freeways I880, I680 and Highway 238. Fremont Bart also located near by.This home is just a short distance from Gomes park and Gomes Elementary. Convenient access to Shopping mall and grocery stores.



Come and check out this appealing property and make it your home!



Sorry No Pets/ No Smoking



1 Year Lease minimum



Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.



Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website. www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.



To view the property, contact is below:



Sarah Garcia

Best Property Management Inc.

Residential Sales & Property Management

(510) 854-0034 mobile

(510) 770-0824 ext. 106 office

sarahgarcia@bestproperty4u.com

BRE#02106907



(RLNE5829368)