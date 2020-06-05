38427 Fitzgerald Cir, Fremont, CA, US, 94536

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739c98242cdf048f079d80 Open house: April 2nd. 13:00-14:00. The house is available on April 2nd, 2020. Address: 38427 Fitzgerald Cir, Fremont,94536 LOCATED IN PARKMONT, in the heart of FREMONT Walking distance to everything! Easy commute to BART, KAISER & WASHINGTON HOSPITALS, and shopping (Wholefoods & Raley's)! Features:

-3bedroom, 2 bath, attached house 2 car garage, 3 patio -1300sqft living area, 3049 sqft lot size -Laminated floors

-Dining and living area

-Open Atrium, Front Patio. -Parkmont Community, with Pool. -Appliances: AC in living room, refrigerator,stove, dishwasher,washer&dryer. -Nearby public schools: PARKMONT elementary (2013 api 951) Centerville junior high Washington high school Additional notes:

-Rent: $3050

-minimum one year lease -subject to excellent credit and rental history -security deposit $3050

-tenant pays for all utilities(water, gas, electricity, trash, cable TV)

-Credit history of all residing adults will be checked (tenants pay for the checking fee)

-No smoking, no pets Please contact for more information or setup an appointment.



Tenant is responsible for trash, utility

Owner pays for swimming pool.



(RLNE5797158)