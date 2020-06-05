All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

38427 Fitzgerald Cir, Fremont, CA, US, 94536

38427 Fitzgerald Circle · (650) 463-9203
Location

38427 Fitzgerald Circle, Fremont, CA 94536
Parkmont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739c98242cdf048f079d80 Open house: April 2nd. 13:00-14:00. The house is available on April 2nd, 2020. Address: 38427 Fitzgerald Cir, Fremont,94536 LOCATED IN PARKMONT, in the heart of FREMONT Walking distance to everything! Easy commute to BART, KAISER & WASHINGTON HOSPITALS, and shopping (Wholefoods & Raley's)! Features:
-3bedroom, 2 bath, attached house 2 car garage, 3 patio -1300sqft living area, 3049 sqft lot size -Laminated floors
-Dining and living area
-Open Atrium, Front Patio. -Parkmont Community, with Pool. -Appliances: AC in living room, refrigerator,stove, dishwasher,washer&dryer. -Nearby public schools: PARKMONT elementary (2013 api 951) Centerville junior high Washington high school Additional notes:
-Rent: $3050
-minimum one year lease -subject to excellent credit and rental history -security deposit $3050
-tenant pays for all utilities(water, gas, electricity, trash, cable TV)
-Credit history of all residing adults will be checked (tenants pay for the checking fee)
-No smoking, no pets Please contact for more information or setup an appointment.

Tenant is responsible for trash, utility
Owner pays for swimming pool.

(RLNE5797158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

