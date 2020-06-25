All apartments in Fremont
380 L Street
380 L Street

380 L Street · (510) 808-6335
Location

380 L Street, Fremont, CA 94536
Niles

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One bedroom, one bath corner unit with no common walls in the Niles District of Fremont. Single car attached garage, back yard space, water included, all other utilities separate (Gas, electric, garbage). Coin laundry on site. Only a 6 unit complex.

Good credit required, score above 700 with qualified financials & documentation. Income must be verifiable and as defined by the IRS. Full application process is required with copies of ID, verified income documented and a credit check with an application fee of $36.00 upon submission. No pets, we do not accept cosigners, this is a non-smoking property. Download application www.friesproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 L Street have any available units?
380 L Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 380 L Street currently offering any rent specials?
380 L Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 L Street pet-friendly?
No, 380 L Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 380 L Street offer parking?
Yes, 380 L Street offers parking.
Does 380 L Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 L Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 L Street have a pool?
No, 380 L Street does not have a pool.
Does 380 L Street have accessible units?
No, 380 L Street does not have accessible units.
Does 380 L Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 L Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 L Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 L Street does not have units with air conditioning.
