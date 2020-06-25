380 L Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

One bedroom, one bath corner unit with no common walls in the Niles District of Fremont. Single car attached garage, back yard space, water included, all other utilities separate (Gas, electric, garbage). Coin laundry on site. Only a 6 unit complex.



Good credit required, score above 700 with qualified financials & documentation. Income must be verifiable and as defined by the IRS. Full application process is required with copies of ID, verified income documented and a credit check with an application fee of $36.00 upon submission. No pets, we do not accept cosigners, this is a non-smoking property. Download application www.friesproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.