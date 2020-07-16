141 I Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

ANY CRAIGSLIST AD IS FAKE, WE DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST.

This 8 unit historic apartment building is an amazing find and a unique living experience in the East Bay. Centrally placed in the Niles District of Fremont and walking distance to local attractions, coffee shops, restaurants, and community parks. One bedroom, one bath unit with preserved vintage flair while still nicely upgraded and lovingly maintained. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, double bay windows facing the street with plenty of natural light. Every apartment has the benefit of a well appointed kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator, private bath and a common coin laundry on site. Garbage & water are included with the monthly rental, with all other utilities being separately billed and the responsibility of the resident.



To apply please download and submit a completed application with proof of monthly income and a valid ID. There is an application fee of $36.00 per application and an application is required for all occupants older than 18 years of age who intend to reside within the premises. This is a non-smoking property and pets are not accepted or allowed.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.