Fremont, CA
141 I Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:40 AM

141 I Street

141 I Street · (510) 808-6335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 I Street, Fremont, CA 94536
Niles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
ANY CRAIGSLIST AD IS FAKE, WE DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST.
This 8 unit historic apartment building is an amazing find and a unique living experience in the East Bay. Centrally placed in the Niles District of Fremont and walking distance to local attractions, coffee shops, restaurants, and community parks. One bedroom, one bath unit with preserved vintage flair while still nicely upgraded and lovingly maintained. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, double bay windows facing the street with plenty of natural light. Every apartment has the benefit of a well appointed kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator, private bath and a common coin laundry on site. Garbage & water are included with the monthly rental, with all other utilities being separately billed and the responsibility of the resident.

To apply please download and submit a completed application with proof of monthly income and a valid ID. There is an application fee of $36.00 per application and an application is required for all occupants older than 18 years of age who intend to reside within the premises. This is a non-smoking property and pets are not accepted or allowed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 I Street have any available units?
141 I Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 I Street have?
Some of 141 I Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 I Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 I Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 I Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 I Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 141 I Street offer parking?
No, 141 I Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 I Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 I Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 I Street have a pool?
No, 141 I Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 I Street have accessible units?
No, 141 I Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 I Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 I Street does not have units with dishwashers.
