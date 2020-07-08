All apartments in Escondido
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

Escondido Park Row

1567 South Escondido Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1567 South Escondido Boulevard, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Townhouse in the award winning Escondido Park Row complex. This recently renovated townhouse boasts new laminate flooring, newer carpets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen sink, under cabinet lighting.

There are 2 master suites on the top floor with full bathrooms. The second level features a bedroom, full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace and balcony/patio area. Attached garage and in-unit laundry room.

Retail spaces on the ground floor. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping malls, and parks.

Available 7/1. One month deposit required. Pet friendly with pet deposit and monthly pet fee.

Virtual Video Tour here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ0Lf4ovDIk

Please call or text to make an appointment to view.

(RLNE3403494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Escondido Park Row have any available units?
Escondido Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does Escondido Park Row have?
Some of Escondido Park Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Escondido Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
Escondido Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Escondido Park Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Escondido Park Row is pet friendly.
Does Escondido Park Row offer parking?
Yes, Escondido Park Row offers parking.
Does Escondido Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Escondido Park Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Escondido Park Row have a pool?
No, Escondido Park Row does not have a pool.
Does Escondido Park Row have accessible units?
No, Escondido Park Row does not have accessible units.
Does Escondido Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Escondido Park Row has units with dishwashers.

