Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Townhouse in the award winning Escondido Park Row complex. This recently renovated townhouse boasts new laminate flooring, newer carpets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen sink, under cabinet lighting.



There are 2 master suites on the top floor with full bathrooms. The second level features a bedroom, full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, fireplace and balcony/patio area. Attached garage and in-unit laundry room.



Retail spaces on the ground floor. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping malls, and parks.



Available 7/1. One month deposit required. Pet friendly with pet deposit and monthly pet fee.



Virtual Video Tour here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ0Lf4ovDIk



Please call or text to make an appointment to view.



(RLNE3403494)