948 E Washington Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new four homes for rent located in a heart of Escondido, easy access to freeway 78 and 15, yet located on a small cul-de-sack away from the main street. Each home has 3 bedrooms and an den with a walk-in closet. 1/2 bath downstairs. Beautiful kitchen with quarts counter top. Engineering wood floors, custom mirrors and lights. One of a kind. Each home has attached garage plus outside parking, all fenced easy to care yard. Master Bedroom has his/hers walking closets. Homes are not visible from street