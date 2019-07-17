All apartments in Escondido
948 E Washington Ave
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

948 E Washington Ave

948 East Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

948 East Washington Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new four homes for rent located in a heart of Escondido, easy access to freeway 78 and 15, yet located on a small cul-de-sack away from the main street. Each home has 3 bedrooms and an den with a walk-in closet. 1/2 bath downstairs. Beautiful kitchen with quarts counter top. Engineering wood floors, custom mirrors and lights. One of a kind. Each home has attached garage plus outside parking, all fenced easy to care yard. Master Bedroom has his/hers walking closets. Homes are not visible from street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 E Washington Ave have any available units?
948 E Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 948 E Washington Ave have?
Some of 948 E Washington Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 E Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
948 E Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 E Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 948 E Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 948 E Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 948 E Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 948 E Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 E Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 E Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 948 E Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 948 E Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 948 E Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 948 E Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 E Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
