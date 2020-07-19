All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

917 Venice Glen

917 Venice Gln · No Longer Available
Location

917 Venice Gln, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
hot tub
917 Venice Glen Available 01/02/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home, Assoc Pool and Spa - This beautiful remodeled home will welcome you in every time you walk in the door! Boasting a private courtyard, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, it's large living areas and vaulted ceilings will make you feel right at home. This private home has 1,337 square feet, a remodeled and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wine refrigerator. Also there is a natural gas fireplace, an attached two-car garage, central heating and air conditioning, solar panels, amazing tile and laminate wood floors, and the HOA community has a pool and Jacuzzi, and maintains the front yard area. The living room and back yard look directly at a beautiful koi-pond with a fountain and a walking path. Truly a unique and rare find that won't last long!

Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

(RLNE4558575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Venice Glen have any available units?
917 Venice Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Venice Glen have?
Some of 917 Venice Glen's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Venice Glen currently offering any rent specials?
917 Venice Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Venice Glen pet-friendly?
No, 917 Venice Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 917 Venice Glen offer parking?
Yes, 917 Venice Glen offers parking.
Does 917 Venice Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Venice Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Venice Glen have a pool?
Yes, 917 Venice Glen has a pool.
Does 917 Venice Glen have accessible units?
No, 917 Venice Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Venice Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Venice Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
