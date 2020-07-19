Amenities
917 Venice Glen Available 01/02/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home, Assoc Pool and Spa - This beautiful remodeled home will welcome you in every time you walk in the door! Boasting a private courtyard, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, it's large living areas and vaulted ceilings will make you feel right at home. This private home has 1,337 square feet, a remodeled and beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wine refrigerator. Also there is a natural gas fireplace, an attached two-car garage, central heating and air conditioning, solar panels, amazing tile and laminate wood floors, and the HOA community has a pool and Jacuzzi, and maintains the front yard area. The living room and back yard look directly at a beautiful koi-pond with a fountain and a walking path. Truly a unique and rare find that won't last long!
Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.
Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.
(RLNE4558575)