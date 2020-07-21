All apartments in Escondido
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

899 Gamble Street

899 Gamble Street · No Longer Available
Location

899 Gamble Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
899 Gamble Street Available 10/01/19 Recently Remodeled Three Bedroom Available September 1st! - Light and bright three bedroom is available September 1st!

*New quartz counter-tops,
*New laminate flooring and carpet
*Stainless steel appliances and fixtures
*New kitchen and bathroom cabinets
*Dual Pane windows
*New and easy to maintain landscape in front
*Large Back yard

Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including a solar fee of $100 per month. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) for additional information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5044967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Gamble Street have any available units?
899 Gamble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 899 Gamble Street have?
Some of 899 Gamble Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Gamble Street currently offering any rent specials?
899 Gamble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Gamble Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 899 Gamble Street is pet friendly.
Does 899 Gamble Street offer parking?
No, 899 Gamble Street does not offer parking.
Does 899 Gamble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 899 Gamble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Gamble Street have a pool?
No, 899 Gamble Street does not have a pool.
Does 899 Gamble Street have accessible units?
No, 899 Gamble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Gamble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 899 Gamble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
