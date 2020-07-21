Amenities
899 Gamble Street Available 10/01/19 Recently Remodeled Three Bedroom Available September 1st! - Light and bright three bedroom is available September 1st!
*New quartz counter-tops,
*New laminate flooring and carpet
*Stainless steel appliances and fixtures
*New kitchen and bathroom cabinets
*Dual Pane windows
*New and easy to maintain landscape in front
*Large Back yard
Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including a solar fee of $100 per month. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) for additional information or to schedule a showing.
