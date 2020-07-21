Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

899 Gamble Street Available 10/01/19 Recently Remodeled Three Bedroom Available September 1st! - Light and bright three bedroom is available September 1st!



*New quartz counter-tops,

*New laminate flooring and carpet

*Stainless steel appliances and fixtures

*New kitchen and bathroom cabinets

*Dual Pane windows

*New and easy to maintain landscape in front

*Large Back yard



Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including a solar fee of $100 per month. Please contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) for additional information or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5044967)