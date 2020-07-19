Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

714 San Pasqual Valley Road Available 04/14/19 Nicely updated and Gated Escondido Home - Tastefully updated 3 bed two bath home which includes quality tile flooring, contemporary interior paint, newer kitchen, both bathrooms updated, 2 fun family rooms w/fireplace, attractive landscaping in front and back all within a fully gated/walled property. Large patio off the back for BBQ and entertaining. Available April 14, 2019. Call 760-690-6707 for a showing. $2700/month.



More Pictures coming soon...occupants in the middle of a move and home is full of boxes.....waiting for movers!



(RLNE4752172)