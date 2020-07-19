All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 714 San Pasqual Valley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
714 San Pasqual Valley Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

714 San Pasqual Valley Road

714 San Pasqual Valley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

714 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
714 San Pasqual Valley Road Available 04/14/19 Nicely updated and Gated Escondido Home - Tastefully updated 3 bed two bath home which includes quality tile flooring, contemporary interior paint, newer kitchen, both bathrooms updated, 2 fun family rooms w/fireplace, attractive landscaping in front and back all within a fully gated/walled property. Large patio off the back for BBQ and entertaining. Available April 14, 2019. Call 760-690-6707 for a showing. $2700/month.

More Pictures coming soon...occupants in the middle of a move and home is full of boxes.....waiting for movers!

(RLNE4752172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 San Pasqual Valley Road have any available units?
714 San Pasqual Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 San Pasqual Valley Road have?
Some of 714 San Pasqual Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 San Pasqual Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
714 San Pasqual Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 San Pasqual Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 714 San Pasqual Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 714 San Pasqual Valley Road offer parking?
No, 714 San Pasqual Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 714 San Pasqual Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 San Pasqual Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 San Pasqual Valley Road have a pool?
No, 714 San Pasqual Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 714 San Pasqual Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 714 San Pasqual Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 714 San Pasqual Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 San Pasqual Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Lincoln Heights
601 W Lincoln Ave
Escondido, CA 92026
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with PoolsEscondido Cheap Places
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College