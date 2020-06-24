655 S Upas St

Amenities

3BR 2BA Hill Top Home with Privacy and Views. Open Floor Plan w Fireplace. - Inviting 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lovely wood flooring and open floor plan with unique fireplace focal point. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and dining area lends to comfortable mealtime and entertaining. Palm trees, succulents and a private hill top home. Large workshop and covered patios. Conveniently located near freeways and all that Escondido, San Diego and Southern CA has to offer! Pay online 24/7 with our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.



Contact Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, 760-670-4957, for more information or to schedule an appointment.



Tenant pays utilities, Owner maintains landscaping. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Cats Allowed



