Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
655 S Upas St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

655 S Upas St

655 South Upas Street · No Longer Available
Location

655 South Upas Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3BR 2BA Hill Top Home with Privacy and Views. Open Floor Plan w Fireplace. - Inviting 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lovely wood flooring and open floor plan with unique fireplace focal point. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and dining area lends to comfortable mealtime and entertaining. Palm trees, succulents and a private hill top home. Large workshop and covered patios. Conveniently located near freeways and all that Escondido, San Diego and Southern CA has to offer! Pay online 24/7 with our convenient tenant portal. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

Contact Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, 760-670-4957, for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Tenant pays utilities, Owner maintains landscaping. Tenant liability insurance required.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5598552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 S Upas St have any available units?
655 S Upas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 S Upas St have?
Some of 655 S Upas St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 S Upas St currently offering any rent specials?
655 S Upas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 S Upas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 S Upas St is pet friendly.
Does 655 S Upas St offer parking?
No, 655 S Upas St does not offer parking.
Does 655 S Upas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 S Upas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 S Upas St have a pool?
No, 655 S Upas St does not have a pool.
Does 655 S Upas St have accessible units?
No, 655 S Upas St does not have accessible units.
Does 655 S Upas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 S Upas St does not have units with dishwashers.

