640 W Lincoln Ave.

Amenities
SUMMER SPECIAL at Summer Creek Apartments - Property Id: 194453
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!!!
GET 1 MONTH FREE ON 1 BEDROOMS W/ 14 MO LEASE
GET 2 MONTHS FREE ON 2 BEDROOMS W/ 16 MO LEASE
If you move in on or before July 31, 2020
ON APPROVED CREDIT
SEE MANAGER FOR DETAILS
Find your new home at Summer Creek Apartments - an alluring opportunity to get the best of living in Escondido. Compare 1 to 2 bedroom options and then call to schedule a tour to explore your favorites or to check for current rates. Our community has a wide variety of excellent amenities for you. Use the convenient laundromat, have plenty of room overhead with apartment options with vaulted ceilings, and connect your devices with access to high speed internet. Other amenities and features include: private balconies, security, and hardwood floors. That and much more is waiting for you!
$1500 1 bd 1 ba - 653 SQ FT - deposit starts at $400 on approved credit
$1850 2 bd 2 ba - 944 SQ FT - deposit starts at $500 on approved credit
760-489-8989
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194453
No Pets Allowed
