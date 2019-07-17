All apartments in Escondido
640 W Lincoln Ave.
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:45 AM

640 W Lincoln Ave

640 West Lincoln Avenue · (760) 489-8989
Location

640 West Lincoln Avenue, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
SUMMER SPECIAL at Summer Creek Apartments - Property Id: 194453

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!!!
GET 1 MONTH FREE ON 1 BEDROOMS W/ 14 MO LEASE
GET 2 MONTHS FREE ON 2 BEDROOMS W/ 16 MO LEASE
If you move in on or before July 31, 2020

ON APPROVED CREDIT
SEE MANAGER FOR DETAILS

Find your new home at Summer Creek Apartments - an alluring opportunity to get the best of living in Escondido. Compare 1 to 2 bedroom options and then call to schedule a tour to explore your favorites or to check for current rates. Our community has a wide variety of excellent amenities for you. Use the convenient laundromat, have plenty of room overhead with apartment options with vaulted ceilings, and connect your devices with access to high speed internet. Other amenities and features include: private balconies, security, and hardwood floors. That and much more is waiting for you!

$1500 1 bd 1 ba - 653 SQ FT - deposit starts at $400 on approved credit
$1850 2 bd 2 ba - 944 SQ FT - deposit starts at $500 on approved credit

760-489-8989
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194453
Property Id 194453

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5877224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 640 W Lincoln Ave have any available units?
640 W Lincoln Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 W Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 640 W Lincoln Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 W Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
640 W Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 W Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 640 W Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 640 W Lincoln Ave offer parking?
No, 640 W Lincoln Ave does not offer parking.
Does 640 W Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 W Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 W Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 640 W Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 640 W Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 640 W Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 640 W Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 W Lincoln Ave has units with dishwashers.

