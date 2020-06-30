640 Jordan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage

3BR 2BA Home. Wood-Grain Tile, Granite, Modern Bathrooms. - Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with neutral paint and tile throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, newer cabinets and appliances. Lovely wood grain ceramic tile in living room and hallway. Modern bathrooms. Gated front patio is perfect for a glass of cool iced tea and a good book! Fenced backyard with citrus. 2 car garage. Quiet, established neighborhood. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



Call Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, to schedule an appointment, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper.



(RLNE3328165)