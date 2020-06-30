All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

640 Jordan St

640 Jordan Street · No Longer Available
Location

640 Jordan Street, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
3BR 2BA Home. Wood-Grain Tile, Granite, Modern Bathrooms. - Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with neutral paint and tile throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, newer cabinets and appliances. Lovely wood grain ceramic tile in living room and hallway. Modern bathrooms. Gated front patio is perfect for a glass of cool iced tea and a good book! Fenced backyard with citrus. 2 car garage. Quiet, established neighborhood. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Call Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, to schedule an appointment, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

(RLNE3328165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Jordan St have any available units?
640 Jordan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Jordan St have?
Some of 640 Jordan St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Jordan St currently offering any rent specials?
640 Jordan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Jordan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Jordan St is pet friendly.
Does 640 Jordan St offer parking?
Yes, 640 Jordan St offers parking.
Does 640 Jordan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Jordan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Jordan St have a pool?
No, 640 Jordan St does not have a pool.
Does 640 Jordan St have accessible units?
No, 640 Jordan St does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Jordan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Jordan St has units with dishwashers.

