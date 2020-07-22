Amenities

630 Linwood St. Available 12/27/19 LOVELY SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ESCONDIDO WITH YARD AND FRUIT TREES! - This 4BR, 2BA home comes with 1,451sq. Ft. of beautiful living space and tons of natural light! It flows seamlessly with an open floor plan and has custom tile flooring throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms. When your not relaxing inside by the cozy fireplace, this property has a backyard perfect for entertaining which is surrounded by lush fruit trees. This property is truly one of a kind and is rare gem that wont be on the market for long.



Property Amenities:

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Kitchen

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Fireplace in Living Rom

- Stove/Oven

- A/C Wall Unit

- Central Heat

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room

- Carpet in Bedrooms

- Attached Two Car Garage

- Long Driveway

- Fenced Back Yard with Lush Fruit Trees

- Front Yard

- Laundry Area on Site in Garage



Terms of Lease:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant pays water, trash, sewer, cable, internet, electric

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



