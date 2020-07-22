All apartments in Escondido
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

630 Linwood St.

630 Linwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

630 Linwood Street, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
630 Linwood St. Available 12/27/19 LOVELY SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ESCONDIDO WITH YARD AND FRUIT TREES! - This 4BR, 2BA home comes with 1,451sq. Ft. of beautiful living space and tons of natural light! It flows seamlessly with an open floor plan and has custom tile flooring throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms. When your not relaxing inside by the cozy fireplace, this property has a backyard perfect for entertaining which is surrounded by lush fruit trees. This property is truly one of a kind and is rare gem that wont be on the market for long.

Property Amenities:
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Kitchen
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Fireplace in Living Rom
- Stove/Oven
- A/C Wall Unit
- Central Heat
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room
- Carpet in Bedrooms
- Attached Two Car Garage
- Long Driveway
- Fenced Back Yard with Lush Fruit Trees
- Front Yard
- Laundry Area on Site in Garage

Terms of Lease:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant pays water, trash, sewer, cable, internet, electric
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2761595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Linwood St. have any available units?
630 Linwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Linwood St. have?
Some of 630 Linwood St.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Linwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
630 Linwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Linwood St. pet-friendly?
No, 630 Linwood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 630 Linwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 630 Linwood St. offers parking.
Does 630 Linwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Linwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Linwood St. have a pool?
No, 630 Linwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 630 Linwood St. have accessible units?
No, 630 Linwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Linwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Linwood St. has units with dishwashers.
