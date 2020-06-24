All apartments in Escondido
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

620 Lacrosse Place

620 Lacrosse Place · No Longer Available
Location

620 Lacrosse Place, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Furnished Home in S. Escondido - Available immediately: First class single level duplex home in S. Escondido, completely furnished including brand new linens, dishes, top of the line cookware and small appliances, brand new utensils. Beautiful decor includes large flat-screen TVs in the living room and bedroom. Your portion of the house includes the Master bedroom with king bed, ceiling fan, portable AC unit, bathroom with Roman tub, shower, large walk-in closet, living room and family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen and dining room, plus separate dinette. You have full access and your own door to the beautiful backyard, large covered patio with pool and spa plus BBQ grill. The back yard is completely fenced. The house is in a beautiful neighborhood with good neighbors and nice views. 4 minutes from Int 15. Included are vegetable gardens and 36 fruit trees of all variety.
Attached 2 bedroom apartment is occupied. Garage and laundry shared. Rent is $2,200 per month. Including: High-speed internet, Satellite TV, Water and trash, Split gas & electric with owner. Automatic lighting throughout home and yard. Pool Service weekly. Yard maintenance twice-monthly

Call or text 760-690-6707 to arrange a showing.
Francis Taylor Property Management

(RLNE5527751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Lacrosse Place have any available units?
620 Lacrosse Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Lacrosse Place have?
Some of 620 Lacrosse Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Lacrosse Place currently offering any rent specials?
620 Lacrosse Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Lacrosse Place pet-friendly?
No, 620 Lacrosse Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 620 Lacrosse Place offer parking?
Yes, 620 Lacrosse Place offers parking.
Does 620 Lacrosse Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Lacrosse Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Lacrosse Place have a pool?
Yes, 620 Lacrosse Place has a pool.
Does 620 Lacrosse Place have accessible units?
No, 620 Lacrosse Place does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Lacrosse Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Lacrosse Place does not have units with dishwashers.

