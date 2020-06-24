620 Lacrosse Place

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Furnished Home in S. Escondido - Available immediately: First class single level duplex home in S. Escondido, completely furnished including brand new linens, dishes, top of the line cookware and small appliances, brand new utensils. Beautiful decor includes large flat-screen TVs in the living room and bedroom. Your portion of the house includes the Master bedroom with king bed, ceiling fan, portable AC unit, bathroom with Roman tub, shower, large walk-in closet, living room and family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen and dining room, plus separate dinette. You have full access and your own door to the beautiful backyard, large covered patio with pool and spa plus BBQ grill. The back yard is completely fenced. The house is in a beautiful neighborhood with good neighbors and nice views. 4 minutes from Int 15. Included are vegetable gardens and 36 fruit trees of all variety.

Attached 2 bedroom apartment is occupied. Garage and laundry shared. Rent is $2,200 per month. Including: High-speed internet, Satellite TV, Water and trash, Split gas & electric with owner. Automatic lighting throughout home and yard. Pool Service weekly. Yard maintenance twice-monthly



Call or text 760-690-6707 to arrange a showing.

