Escondido, CA
614 N Date
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

614 N Date

614 North Date Street · No Longer Available
Location

614 North Date Street, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms 1 bath property has a tile in all the house, huge front yard, close to schools and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 N Date have any available units?
614 N Date doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
Is 614 N Date currently offering any rent specials?
614 N Date is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 N Date pet-friendly?
No, 614 N Date is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 614 N Date offer parking?
No, 614 N Date does not offer parking.
Does 614 N Date have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 N Date does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 N Date have a pool?
No, 614 N Date does not have a pool.
Does 614 N Date have accessible units?
No, 614 N Date does not have accessible units.
Does 614 N Date have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 N Date does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 N Date have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 N Date does not have units with air conditioning.
