525 W. El Norte Parkway #80

525 W El Norte pkwy
Location

525 W El Norte pkwy, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
525 W. El Norte Pkwy #80 ~ Escondido Mobile Home Senior Community - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1250 square foot senior gated community mobile home. Proof of age is required, as it is with all senior properties. This home features a covered patio, a washer, dryer and fridge, carport parking, water, trash and basic cable are included in the rent. No pets are allowed per HOA rules. The community features 2 community pools, a community spa, and a Club House.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE2511001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 have any available units?
525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 have?
Some of 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 currently offering any rent specials?
525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 pet-friendly?
No, 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 offer parking?
Yes, 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 offers parking.
Does 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 have a pool?
Yes, 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 has a pool.
Does 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 have accessible units?
No, 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 W. El Norte Parkway #80 does not have units with dishwashers.
