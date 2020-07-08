525 W. El Norte Parkway #80

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub

525 W. El Norte Pkwy #80 ~ Escondido Mobile Home Senior Community - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1250 square foot senior gated community mobile home. Proof of age is required, as it is with all senior properties. This home features a covered patio, a washer, dryer and fridge, carport parking, water, trash and basic cable are included in the rent. No pets are allowed per HOA rules. The community features 2 community pools, a community spa, and a Club House.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE2511001)