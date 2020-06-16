475 N Midway Dr 148.

Amenities

This is 2 bed room, 2 full bath condo that is located 475 N. Midway Dr. downstairs unit. This is gated community and It is close to bus stop, 99c store, Valley Pkwy and all shopping center. The condo has ceramic tile for most area and laminated tile for the bed rooms. It has central air condition, kitchen has granite tile. Pleas NO PET, NO SMOKER. If interested please call David at 858-208-6788.

No Pets Allowed



