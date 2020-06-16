All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like
475 N Midway Dr 148.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
475 N Midway Dr 148
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

475 N Midway Dr 148

475 North Midway Drive · (858) 208-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Midway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

475 North Midway Drive, Escondido, CA 92027
Midway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 148 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bed room, 2 Bath condo, gated community w/ pool - Property Id: 296641

This is 2 bed room, 2 full bath condo that is located 475 N. Midway Dr. downstairs unit. This is gated community and It is close to bus stop, 99c store, Valley Pkwy and all shopping center. The condo has ceramic tile for most area and laminated tile for the bed rooms. It has central air condition, kitchen has granite tile. Pleas NO PET, NO SMOKER. If interested please call David at 858-208-6788.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296641
Property Id 296641

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 475 N Midway Dr 148 have any available units?
475 N Midway Dr 148 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 N Midway Dr 148 have?
Some of 475 N Midway Dr 148's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 N Midway Dr 148 currently offering any rent specials?
475 N Midway Dr 148 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 N Midway Dr 148 pet-friendly?
No, 475 N Midway Dr 148 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 475 N Midway Dr 148 offer parking?
No, 475 N Midway Dr 148 does not offer parking.
Does 475 N Midway Dr 148 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 N Midway Dr 148 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 N Midway Dr 148 have a pool?
Yes, 475 N Midway Dr 148 has a pool.
Does 475 N Midway Dr 148 have accessible units?
No, 475 N Midway Dr 148 does not have accessible units.
Does 475 N Midway Dr 148 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 N Midway Dr 148 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
Solana at Grand
1501 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Juniper Terrace
1580 S Juniper St S
Escondido, CA 92025

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 BedroomsEscondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with PoolEscondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidwayNorth BroadwayKit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San DiegoConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College