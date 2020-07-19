418 W. 8th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Escondido home newly renovated! - This beautifully and newly renovated home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Escondido! Brand new flooring, paint, kitchen appliances, countertops and more make this a gem for any new resident. The unit itself is very light and bright with sun streaming through the windows, kitchen window overlooks the back patio for a pleasant and private view. Great separation of space with ceiling fans in each room to provide comfort during the hot summer days. Enjoy the large glass shower enclosure in the bathroom and ample closet and cabinet space. Pictures don't do this property justice... must-see in person! Large fenced yard that wraps around the property. The side yard can be used for additional parking or entertainment.



1 year lease.

Small pet considered with additional deposit.



