Escondido, CA
418 W. 8th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

418 W. 8th Avenue

418 West 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

418 West 8th Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025
Central Escondido

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Escondido home newly renovated! - This beautifully and newly renovated home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Escondido! Brand new flooring, paint, kitchen appliances, countertops and more make this a gem for any new resident. The unit itself is very light and bright with sun streaming through the windows, kitchen window overlooks the back patio for a pleasant and private view. Great separation of space with ceiling fans in each room to provide comfort during the hot summer days. Enjoy the large glass shower enclosure in the bathroom and ample closet and cabinet space. Pictures don't do this property justice... must-see in person! Large fenced yard that wraps around the property. The side yard can be used for additional parking or entertainment.

1 year lease.
Small pet considered with additional deposit.

(RLNE4558608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 W. 8th Avenue have any available units?
418 W. 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 W. 8th Avenue have?
Some of 418 W. 8th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 W. 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
418 W. 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 W. 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 W. 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 418 W. 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 418 W. 8th Avenue offers parking.
Does 418 W. 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 W. 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 W. 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 418 W. 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 418 W. 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 418 W. 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 418 W. 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 W. 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
