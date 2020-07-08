All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 3848 Foxley Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
3848 Foxley Dr.
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

3848 Foxley Dr.

3848 Foxley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

3848 Foxley Drive, Escondido, CA 92027
Lake Wohlford

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Escondido Family Home on Almost 2 Acres of Land! - This 1,831 sqft, 1-story, 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and large, private driveway is located in Escondido and sits on almost 2 acres of land. There is brand new flooring on the front entry way and the open kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a view of the beautiful backyard landscaping. Fresh air from the sliding doors on the first floor open to the back patio deck which is great for entertaining, and leads to the large amount of land in the backyard. Close the doors to keep the heat in from the fireplace or cool down using the central A/C. This home also has a pool with a fence around it for safety. This property is zoned for farming making it perfect for pets as well as farm animals. Landscaping and pool service included. Home is equipped with solar, when in use can provide significantly reduced usage charge with gas and electric company!

DRE 01197438

(RLNE3998874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Foxley Dr. have any available units?
3848 Foxley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3848 Foxley Dr. have?
Some of 3848 Foxley Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 Foxley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Foxley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Foxley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 Foxley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3848 Foxley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3848 Foxley Dr. offers parking.
Does 3848 Foxley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Foxley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Foxley Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3848 Foxley Dr. has a pool.
Does 3848 Foxley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3848 Foxley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Foxley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 Foxley Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue
Escondido, CA 92025
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy
Escondido, CA 92029

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College