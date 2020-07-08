3848 Foxley Dr.

Amenities

Amazing Escondido Family Home on Almost 2 Acres of Land! - This 1,831 sqft, 1-story, 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and large, private driveway is located in Escondido and sits on almost 2 acres of land. There is brand new flooring on the front entry way and the open kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a view of the beautiful backyard landscaping. Fresh air from the sliding doors on the first floor open to the back patio deck which is great for entertaining, and leads to the large amount of land in the backyard. Close the doors to keep the heat in from the fireplace or cool down using the central A/C. This home also has a pool with a fence around it for safety. This property is zoned for farming making it perfect for pets as well as farm animals. Landscaping and pool service included. Home is equipped with solar, when in use can provide significantly reduced usage charge with gas and electric company!



