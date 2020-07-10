Amenities

3829 Violet Glen Available 06/01/20 Completely Remodeled 3 bedroom home in a great location! - Here is a beautiful 3 bedroom + den 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Approx. 2200 sq ft. Home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. No expense spared. Located in a quiet, prime location near schools, recreation, shopping, dining and freeway access. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Beautiful laminate flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom balcony and more. Low maintenance yard with drought resistant landscaping. This house has it all. Will go quick. Community has tennis courts and pool and spa for your use as well. Available early June. No pets allowed.



Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5814671)