3829 Violet Glen
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

3829 Violet Glen

3829 Violet Glen · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Violet Glen, Escondido, CA 92025
Kit Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3829 Violet Glen Available 06/01/20 Completely Remodeled 3 bedroom home in a great location! - Here is a beautiful 3 bedroom + den 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Approx. 2200 sq ft. Home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. No expense spared. Located in a quiet, prime location near schools, recreation, shopping, dining and freeway access. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Beautiful laminate flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom balcony and more. Low maintenance yard with drought resistant landscaping. This house has it all. Will go quick. Community has tennis courts and pool and spa for your use as well. Available early June. No pets allowed.

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814671)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Violet Glen have any available units?
3829 Violet Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Violet Glen have?
Some of 3829 Violet Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Violet Glen currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Violet Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Violet Glen pet-friendly?
No, 3829 Violet Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 3829 Violet Glen offer parking?
Yes, 3829 Violet Glen offers parking.
Does 3829 Violet Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Violet Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Violet Glen have a pool?
Yes, 3829 Violet Glen has a pool.
Does 3829 Violet Glen have accessible units?
No, 3829 Violet Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Violet Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 Violet Glen does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
