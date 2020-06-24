All apartments in Escondido
3209 Avenida Hacienda

3209 Avenida Hacienda
Location

3209 Avenida Hacienda, Escondido, CA 92029
Lake Hodges

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3209 Avenida Hacienda Available 05/01/20 Large Four Bedroom with Pool in Lomas Serenas! Available May - Enjoy this stunning single level home in the highly desirable Lomas Serenas community. This is an absolutely gorgeous property that is elegant yet designed for family enjoyment and entertaining.

This 4 bedroom (4th bedroom can be optional office) home offers a huge heated pool and spa, three car garage, all located on a quiet street. Easy access to shopping and freeway.

Landscaping and Pool Maintenance included in Rent. Dogs negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. No cats, please. Contact 760 690 6707 (call or text) for more information or to schedule a showing.

DRE 01940903

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4017365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Avenida Hacienda have any available units?
3209 Avenida Hacienda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Avenida Hacienda have?
Some of 3209 Avenida Hacienda's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Avenida Hacienda currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Avenida Hacienda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Avenida Hacienda pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Avenida Hacienda is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Avenida Hacienda offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Avenida Hacienda offers parking.
Does 3209 Avenida Hacienda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Avenida Hacienda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Avenida Hacienda have a pool?
Yes, 3209 Avenida Hacienda has a pool.
Does 3209 Avenida Hacienda have accessible units?
No, 3209 Avenida Hacienda does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Avenida Hacienda have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Avenida Hacienda does not have units with dishwashers.

